Dr. Satish Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
Poughkeepsie Location23 Davis Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 454-1025
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Modi's confidence is mind blowing and he follows through 100%- I was in my 30s and almost blind with -23 diopter in both eyes. He assessed my condition and presented a plan and detailed the risks involved, and in less than 6 minutes of surgery I can see 20/20 for the first time in my life- and I even had eyeglasses and contacts in the past! I highly recommend him for all eye diseases and issues.
About Dr. Satish Modi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316957350
Education & Certifications
- Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada
- Montefiore Hospital Einstein
- Bronx Muni Hosp-Einstein
- University of Mumbai
- Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Modi works at
