Dr. Satish Modi, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Satish Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Modi works at Seeta Eye Centers - Drs. Alterman, Modi & Wolter in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Floaters and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poughkeepsie Location
    23 Davis Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-1025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital
  • Putnam Hospital Center
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Chorioretinal Scars
Floaters
Visual Field Defects

Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr. Modi's confidence is mind blowing and he follows through 100%- I was in my 30s and almost blind with -23 diopter in both eyes. He assessed my condition and presented a plan and detailed the risks involved, and in less than 6 minutes of surgery I can see 20/20 for the first time in my life- and I even had eyeglasses and contacts in the past! I highly recommend him for all eye diseases and issues.
    Ms. R. — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Satish Modi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1316957350
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal College Of Surgeons Of Canada
    • Montefiore Hospital Einstein
    • Bronx Muni Hosp-Einstein
    • University of Mumbai
    • Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Modi works at Seeta Eye Centers - Drs. Alterman, Modi & Wolter in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Modi’s profile.

    Dr. Modi has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Floaters and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

