Dr. Satish Lal, MD
Overview
Dr. Satish Lal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences.
Locations
John S. Cho MD Inc10841 White Oak Ave Ste 100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 989-4002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
1996, Dr. Satish Lal fused three vertebrae in my lumbar, L4, L5, S1 Presently my quality for life is great! Despite few limitations I now experience more good days than bad days. If you are thinned skinned see another Doctor because Dr. Lal is tough as nails and tolerates no nonsense. He listens well and is honest. Surgery is his last resort! Thanks again Dr. Lal & God bless your practice!
About Dr. Satish Lal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- All India Inst Med Sci
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
