Overview

Dr. Satish Kesavaramanujam, MB BS is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulare, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Tulare and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Kesavaramanujam works at TULARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Tulare, CA with other offices in Hanford, CA and Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.