Dr. Satish Gowda, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Satish Gowda, MD is a Pulmonologist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Gowda works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Algonquin, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL and Huntley, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    1465 Commerce Dr # B305, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7400
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B310, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7400
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 22, 2021
    Doctor Gowda was very thorough and explained everything I questioned. He takes his time and makes sure you understand his instructions. I recommend him and feel he is very knowledgeable with pulmonary disease. However, the office staff needs improvement. They do not return calls, nor to they follow up on ordering requested prescriptions. They do not respond to faxes that require their attention. Perhaps they are understaffed.
    About Dr. Satish Gowda, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    1952569162
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gowda has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

