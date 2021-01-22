Overview

Dr. Satish Gowda, MD is a Pulmonologist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Gowda works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Algonquin, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL and Huntley, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.