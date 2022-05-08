See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Inverness, FL
Dr. Satish Goel, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Satish Goel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Science|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Goel works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL in Inverness, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL, The Villages, FL, Leesburg, FL, Wildwood, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL
    308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0973
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.
    2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6106
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA
    910 Old Camp Rd Ste 210, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0974
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.
    801 E Dixie Ave Ste 107, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0975
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.
    5575 E State Road 44, Wildwood, FL 34785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0976
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-5956
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Northside Office
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 643-5957
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 08, 2022
    Dr. Goel is excellent, gentle, caring, professional and the best Cardia Electrophysiologist in my opinion. I was referred to him on 12-23-21 by my Cardiologist for A-Flutter. 4-1-2016 I had Electrical Cardioversion for A-Flutter. 9-2021 on physical exam noted in A-Flutter again. Dr Goel admitted me to Citrus Memorial Hospital for A-Flutter Ablation on 1-28-2022. Explained the procedure pre/post care. Compact state-of-the-art Cardiac Cath Lab Procedure Unit very clean and warm blankets. The Team excellent. friendly and professional. The procedure went well. No pain or bleeding at the wound site minimal soreness and throat sore for few days. Discharged the same day. Dr Goel went above and beyond the call of duty and drove me home because of the pandemic I had no family here to drive me. Follow up care I just cried thanking GOD for Dr Goel for giving me fourth chance at life. I highly recommend Dr Goel if you have A-Flutter/A-Fib. GOD BLESS DR Goel
    Lillie L/The Villages, FL — May 08, 2022
    Dr. Satish Goel, MD
    About Dr. Satish Goel, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1932101334
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med|Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • All India Institute Of Medical Science|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goel works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL in Inverness, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL, The Villages, FL, Leesburg, FL, Wildwood, FL and Jacksonville, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Goel’s profile.

    Dr. Goel has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

