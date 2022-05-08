Overview

Dr. Satish Goel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Science|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Goel works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL in Inverness, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL, The Villages, FL, Leesburg, FL, Wildwood, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.