Dr. Satish Cuddapah, MD

Bariatric Medicine
4.5 (46)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Satish Cuddapah, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.

Dr. Cuddapah works at Georgia Medical Treatment Center in Canton, GA with other offices in Sandy Springs, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Pain Treatment Centers
    557 Riverstone Pkwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 345-2000
    BetterLiving MD
    220 Sandy Springs Cir Ste 157A, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 890-6064

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain

Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I’ve been dealing w thyroid issues & weight gain for years & finally found Better Living that looked at everything as a whole which my modern typical doctor wouldn’t do. Finally starting to see results which have touched every aspect of my life! I’m happy to continue on & keep thriving w this group!
    About Dr. Satish Cuddapah, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265538854
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tn
    Internship
    • U Fl/Nbho
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
