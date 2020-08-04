Overview

Dr. Satish Bankuru, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital



Dr. Bankuru works at Colonial Kidney Specliaists PLLC in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.