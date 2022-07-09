Dr. Satish Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Arora, MD
Overview
Dr. Satish Arora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
-
1
Chiasson Eyecare Center900 N CANAL BLVD, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-3276
-
2
Advanced Eye Institute1101 Audubon Ave Ste N5, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-0506
-
3
Bayou Retina Associates444A Paddock Ln, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 333-4090
- 4 444 Paddock Ln, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (504) 455-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
Dr. Arora took the time to answer every question and concern that I had with my condition. He didn’t rush me and I felt very comfortable in his office. All staff were very friendly. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Satish Arora, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700827805
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.