Overview

Dr. Satish Arora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arora works at Chiasson Eye Care in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.