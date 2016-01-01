See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina De Ribeirao Preto and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. De Oliveira works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Internal Medicine
    200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 953-9901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

About Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD

  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1033360771
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Childrens Hospital Los Angeles|State U Campinas Sch Med
  • U Sao Paulo, Ribeira Preto|Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
  • Faculdade De Medicina De Ribeirao Preto
  • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. De Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De Oliveira works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. De Oliveira’s profile.

Dr. De Oliveira has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Oliveira.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

