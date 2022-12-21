Overview

Dr. Satinderpal Sondhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University College of Medical Sciences, India and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sondhi works at Satinderpal S. Sondhi, M.D. in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.