Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satinder Grewal, MD
Overview
Dr. Satinder Grewal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Locations
TeleSpecialists, LLC9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2206
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-3940
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 626-2761Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satinder Grewal, MD
- Neurology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grewal speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
