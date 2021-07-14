Dr. Purewal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satinder Purewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satinder Purewal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6677 W Thunderbird Rd Bldg I, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 878-2100
- 2 215 S Dobson Rd Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (623) 878-2100
Sahara Behavioral Health42104 N Venture Dr Ste D106, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (623) 878-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Purewal is a wonderful doctor and has helped me so much.
About Dr. Satinder Purewal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528161908
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Psychiatry
