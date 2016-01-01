Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satinder Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satinder Dhillon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norfolk Center for Cancer Care & Hematology PC1073 PLEASANT ST, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 427-4727
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhillon?
About Dr. Satinder Dhillon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1477628147
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.