Dr. Sathyaraj Murugappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murugappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sathyaraj Murugappan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sathyaraj Murugappan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Murugappan works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murugappan?
About Dr. Sathyaraj Murugappan, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1881037497
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murugappan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murugappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murugappan works at
Dr. Murugappan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murugappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murugappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murugappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.