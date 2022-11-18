Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burjonrappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD
Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Clinical Academic Building125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9386MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
7 Day Pediatrics760 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (848) 288-9385MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Montefiore Medical Center3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 540-5860
Cham3415 Bainbridge Ave # CHAM3, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 719-9601
Winthrop Pediatric Surgery120 Mineola Blvd # 201, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 548-5871
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Burjonrappa, or Dr. B as my son called him, is a wonderful doctor. He is caring, honest, and very clear in his diagnosis. He took the time to answer all of our questions and we were very confident in his abilities. He performed surgery on our son's small intestines, which were causing him pain and vomiting due to a blockage. Less than a month post surgery, he is a brand new child. Thank you Dr. B!
- Pediatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144322561
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston|University Montreal Quebec
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton U
- Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Burjonrappa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burjonrappa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burjonrappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burjonrappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burjonrappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burjonrappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burjonrappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.