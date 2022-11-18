See All Pediatric Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Burjonrappa works at Clinical Academic Building in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Bronx, NY and Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Academic Building
    125 Paterson St # 3300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9386
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    7 Day Pediatrics
    760 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9385
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Montefiore Medical Center
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-5860
  4. 4
    Cham
    3415 Bainbridge Ave # CHAM3, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9601
  5. 5
    Winthrop Pediatric Surgery
    120 Mineola Blvd # 201, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 548-5871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neovagina Construction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 18, 2022
Dr. Burjonrappa, or Dr. B as my son called him, is a wonderful doctor. He is caring, honest, and very clear in his diagnosis. He took the time to answer all of our questions and we were very confident in his abilities. He performed surgery on our son's small intestines, which were causing him pain and vomiting due to a blockage. Less than a month post surgery, he is a brand new child. Thank you Dr. B!
Briana Wheeler — Nov 18, 2022
Photo: Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD
About Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD

  • Pediatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144322561
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Children'S Hospital Boston|University Montreal Quebec
Residency
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Internship
  • Creighton U
Medical Education
  • Madras Medical College|Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sathyaprasad Burjonrappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burjonrappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burjonrappa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burjonrappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burjonrappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burjonrappa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burjonrappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burjonrappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

