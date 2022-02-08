Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ramesh works at
Locations
1
Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery Consultants1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 120, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (610) 200-6459
2
Allan E. Wulc, MD610 W Germantown Pike Ste 161, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 200-6429
3
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St # 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 618-4358
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had Orbital Decompression as well as a few other procedures done in conjunction with Dr. Ramesh- Facial implants and a lip lift. I am still healing but I would not recommend any other doctor for any of my procedures. He is astoundingly kind, professional, gentle and skilled, and explained everything perfectly. The trip from CA to NJ was worth every penny and second. Thank you Dr. Ramesh.
About Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- 1053687004
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramesh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramesh works at
Dr. Ramesh has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramesh speaks Spanish and Tamil.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.