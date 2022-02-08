See All Ophthalmologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Ramesh works at Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery Consultants in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery Consultants
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 120, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 200-6459
  2. 2
    Allan E. Wulc, MD
    610 W Germantown Pike Ste 161, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 200-6429
  3. 3
    Wills Eye Hospital
    840 Walnut St # 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 618-4358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ramesh?

Feb 08, 2022
I had Orbital Decompression as well as a few other procedures done in conjunction with Dr. Ramesh- Facial implants and a lip lift. I am still healing but I would not recommend any other doctor for any of my procedures. He is astoundingly kind, professional, gentle and skilled, and explained everything perfectly. The trip from CA to NJ was worth every penny and second. Thank you Dr. Ramesh.
— Feb 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramesh to family and friends

Dr. Ramesh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ramesh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD.

About Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Tamil
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053687004
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
Residency
Internship
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ramesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramesh has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramesh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sathyadeepak Ramesh, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.