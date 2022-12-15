Overview

Dr. Sathiyaraj George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. George works at Valley Internal Medicine Assocs in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.