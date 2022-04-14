Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subbaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD
Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Orthopedic Assoc. of Long Island Physicians and Medical Group Pllc6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Commack66 Commack Rd Ste 306, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Charles Orthopedics325 Meeting House Ln Bldg 1, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 689-6698
- Saint Charles Hospital
My experience with Dr. Subbaiah was amazing. I was terrified at the thought of having surgery on my neck but Dr. Subbaiah assured me I would be good as new before I knew and he was right. I had ACDF of C5-7. The nerve pain, numbness, and headaches I had prior to surgery were unbearable. From the moment I returned home from surgery I could tell that 100% of my nerve pain was gone. The only pain I had left was surgical. 4 weeks after surgery I was in Disney World walking 35K steps per day from morning till night. Every single person I came in contact with through this journey was great and always made me feel confident about my decision. This was the best decision I could have made.
About Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD
- Pain Management
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598932162
- Harvard/Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
