See All Pain Medicine Doctors in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (95)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Subbaiah works at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Riverhead, NY and Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Management Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD
Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD
10 (115)
View Profile
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
8 (541)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Assoc. of Long Island Physicians and Medical Group Pllc
    6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Commack
    66 Commack Rd Ste 306, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead
    74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    St. Charles Orthopedics
    325 Meeting House Ln Bldg 1, Southampton, NY 11968 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Subbaiah?

    Apr 14, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Subbaiah was amazing. I was terrified at the thought of having surgery on my neck but Dr. Subbaiah assured me I would be good as new before I knew and he was right. I had ACDF of C5-7. The nerve pain, numbness, and headaches I had prior to surgery were unbearable. From the moment I returned home from surgery I could tell that 100% of my nerve pain was gone. The only pain I had left was surgical. 4 weeks after surgery I was in Disney World walking 35K steps per day from morning till night. Every single person I came in contact with through this journey was great and always made me feel confident about my decision. This was the best decision I could have made.
    Kimberly Bocchimuzzo — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Subbaiah to family and friends

    Dr. Subbaiah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Subbaiah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD.

    About Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598932162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard/Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subbaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subbaiah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subbaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subbaiah has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subbaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Subbaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subbaiah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subbaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subbaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sathish Subbaiah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.