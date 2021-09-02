Overview

Dr. Satheesh Kathula, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Kathula works at Dayton Physicians Network in Centerville, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.