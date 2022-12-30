Dr. Satheesh Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satheesh Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satheesh Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Med College Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam Kerala India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 654-3278
-
2
Brookhaven Heart PLLC325 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (781) 344-1808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
3
New Hyde Park Office1710 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (631) 654-3278Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
4
Brookhaven Heart- Patchogue Office100 Hospital Rd Ste 120, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-3278
-
5
Brookhaven Heart PLLC380 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (631) 654-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
great bedside manner, he was very informative on my health
About Dr. Satheesh Joseph, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033133343
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital at Stony Brook
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Kottayam Med College Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam Kerala India
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.