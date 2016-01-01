Dr. Sateesh Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sateesh Babu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sateesh Babu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Babu works at
Locations
-
1
Wmchealth Laser Vein Center - Hawthorn19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
-
2
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 909-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babu?
About Dr. Sateesh Babu, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1346243565
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babu works at
Dr. Babu has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.