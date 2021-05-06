Dr. Satbir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satbir Singh, MD
Dr. Satbir Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Wheeling Hospital.
Urology Group Associates Inc1524 Sunset Blvd Ste A, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 282-6291
Ob Gyn Services Inc.106 Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions (740) 695-4027Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Wheeling Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was great. Very informative, and Friendly. Took care of my constant it's.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
