Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ucla Mc
Dr. Soltani works at
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Office50 Alessandro Pl Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-7114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soltani?
Not only is dr. Soltani highly-skilled he is the most caring and devoted doctor I have ever met in 79 years!
About Dr. Sassan Soltani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1649244104
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Mc
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soltani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soltani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soltani works at
Dr. Soltani has seen patients for Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soltani speaks Arabic and Persian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.