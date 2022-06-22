Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keshavarzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi, MD
Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 951-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Metairie4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7001
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
In March 2020, I was diagnosed with an aggressive malignant tumor on my thoracic spine. Dr. Keshavarzi performed surgery to remove the tumor and repair the damage done to my spine. He’s one cool customer! He is an exceptional surgeon with a kind heart.
About Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1972754927
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- University of San Diego
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University of Michigan
- Neurosurgery
