Overview

Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Keshavarzi works at Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.