Dr. Sassan Ehdaie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sassan Ehdaie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Coastal Spine & Pain Institute Pllc755 N 11th St Ste P2280, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 236-1600
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I feel qualified to recommend Dr Ehdaie to anyone considering a spinal procedure or treatment. After 2 lumbar surgeries,1 cervical fusion, and MANY spinal injections he is absolutely the most compassionate proficient physician that has ever treated me.
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295926475
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ehdaie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehdaie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehdaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehdaie has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehdaie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehdaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehdaie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehdaie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehdaie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.