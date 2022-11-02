Overview

Dr. Sassan Ehdaie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Ehdaie works at Coastal Pain Care in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.