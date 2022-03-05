Dr. Rasi Wickramasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickramasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasi Wickramasinghe, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasi Wickramasinghe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine - Baltimore and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology3527 Town Center Blvd S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-6808
Center for Advanced Cardiology - Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 400, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 344-0865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first experience with Dr Rasi. Waited for about 35 minutes to see him but boy was it worth it. He is extremely smart and explains things so clearly that I left there feeling like I finally understood what was going on. Highly highly recommend him. If you don’t believe me, go and experience for yourself!
About Dr. Rasi Wickramasinghe, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Sinhala
- Male
- 1326209404
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Diseases - Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Interventional Cardiology - Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Osler Medical Service - Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine - Baltimore
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
