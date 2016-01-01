Overview

Dr. Saskia Gex, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Gex works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.