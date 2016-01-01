Dr. Sasikanth Adigopula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adigopula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasikanth Adigopula, MD
Overview
Dr. Sasikanth Adigopula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Adigopula works at
Locations
-
1
Nitesh Gadeela, MD, MBBS1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7880
-
2
Sasikanth Adigopula, MD1400 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1234
-
3
Sasikanth Adigopula, MD8075 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-8785
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adigopula?
About Dr. Sasikanth Adigopula, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1053325050
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Chennai Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adigopula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adigopula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adigopula works at
Dr. Adigopula has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adigopula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adigopula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adigopula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adigopula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adigopula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.