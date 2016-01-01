Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taravath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Neurology1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 384-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sasidharan Taravath, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851353718
Education & Certifications
- Armed Forces Med Coll|Lutheran Gen Chldrns Med Ctr
- Command Hosp
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
