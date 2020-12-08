Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Vascular Surgery Associates2123 Auburn Ave Ste 139, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 541-0700
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 541-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilaru?
Dr. Kilaru was involved with an anterior/posterior spinal fusion I had. It was tricky for him because I had an existing very large abdominal scar he had to work around. This doc is A+.
About Dr. Sasidhar Kilaru, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1235104985
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Baystate Med Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
