Dr. Sasidhar Guthikonda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sasidhar Guthikonda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Guthikonda works at
Locations
PHI of Fayette1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered a heart attack on 1/26/17 and thru blind luck I was assigned to Dr. G. From the first time I met him I felt at ease with him. He knew I was scared but he was reassuring and explained everything that he would have to do. He inserted 5 stents in 3 blocked arteries. Due to time involved this was done over 2 angioplasties. He could have just as easily sent me downtown for bypass surgery. Follow up visits with him have been pretty much on time, and with him, not a pa.
About Dr. Sasidhar Guthikonda, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1851595367
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Iowa Hospitals
- Abington Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthikonda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guthikonda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthikonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthikonda has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthikonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthikonda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthikonda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthikonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthikonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.