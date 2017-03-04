Overview

Dr. Sasidhar Guthikonda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University



Dr. Guthikonda works at Piedmont Hospital in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.