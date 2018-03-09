Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penukonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD
Overview
Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
WK Children's Health Specialists2032 Elizabeth Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When my children's primary doctor left the practice I was a bit nervous as to who would be their doctor. Dr. Penukonda was very friendly and attentive to my children and any concerns that were addressed. He is a very soft spoken man and my children are comfortable with him which is a big plus. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sasi Penukonda, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811220957
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penukonda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penukonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Penukonda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penukonda.
