Overview

Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nayudu works at American Neuropsychiatry Assocs in Albany, GA with other offices in Houghton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.