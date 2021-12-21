Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayudu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
American Neuropsychiatry Associates LLC1112 N Madison St, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 436-2220
2
Copper Country Mental Health901 Memorial Rd, Houghton, MI 49931 Directions (906) 482-9404
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very good. I just started going to this Doctor in September of 2021. I have a lot of mental health issues I'm trying to understand and learn how to be a better person that is productive in every area of my life with work and with my amazing family that I am blessed to have. My mental health problems have been with me since childhood. They are very complicated to treat. I don't know much about this doctor yet except he listens and he seems to understand. He has a lot of patience also .
About Dr. Sasi Nayudu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942284468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayudu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayudu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayudu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayudu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayudu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayudu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayudu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayudu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayudu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.