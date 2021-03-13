Overview

Dr. Sasi Krishna Ghanta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buckeye, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences, India and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.



Dr. Krishna Ghanta works at Abrazo Medical Group at Buckeye in Buckeye, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.