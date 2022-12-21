Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Allen, TX. They completed their residency with Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Allen1105 Central Expy N Ste 320, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 467-4392Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Texas Oncology-Garland - Baylor Medical Plaza IV530 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 250, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-3417
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Felt like I was coming to visit family. Great team!
About Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1467535484
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med

