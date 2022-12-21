Overview

Dr. Sashidhar Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Allen, TX. They completed their residency with Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med



Dr. Reddy works at Texas Oncology in Allen, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.