Overview

Dr. Sashidhar Movva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Movva works at SASHIDAR S MOVVA in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.