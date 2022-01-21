Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ganta works at
Locations
Nuself Bariatrics, Aesthetics, Biohealth11851 Jollyville Rd Ste 104, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 276-4490
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had my SADI-S procedure 11/18/21. Doing great and so happy I chose Dr. Ganta
About Dr. Sashidhar Ganta, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1821060807
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College|Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Rangaraya Medical College
- Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganta works at
Dr. Ganta has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganta.
