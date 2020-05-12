Dr. Sashi Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sashi Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Sashi Shukla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Belle Terre Rd Ste 500, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 331-0776
Dinesh Shukla MD640 Belle Terre Rd Ste D3, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 473-4753
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr Shulka for over 10 years. She took her time in diagnosing my mood disorder. We worked together to determine the most effective treatment. My mood disorder improved quickly and permanently. Dr Shulka saved my life and allowed me to live a much fuller life. She tells me the truth and never pulls any punches and also carefully listens to my concerns. She has met with my entire family over the years and ensures I have their support.
About Dr. Sashi Shukla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1578555892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
