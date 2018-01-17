Dr. Sasha Pavlov-Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasha Pavlov-Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sasha Pavlov-Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro works at
Locations
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc1226 E WATER ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-4185Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Associates Medical Pro Urlgy5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4D, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 458-6669
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been a great Doctor. I have to self cath. He and his nurses have been great. He also discovered my prostrate cancer in its 1st stages. I am not the easiest patient to have so 10 points to him for that.
About Dr. Sasha Pavlov-Shapiro, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro works at
Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Lithotripsy and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlov-Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.