Overview

Dr. Sasha Melendy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Melendy works at OBGYN Specialists Of The Palm Beaches in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.