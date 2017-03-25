See All Otolaryngologists in Downey, CA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (18)
Dr. Sasha Maher, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downey, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Maher works at Pioneer Medical Group in Downey, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA.

  1. 1
    Pioneer Medical Group - Pediatrics
    11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 301, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 862-2775
  2. 2
    Alignment Health Plan
    11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 400, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 869-4497
  3. 3
    Samuel Chin Medical Corporation
    3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-1311
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    10441 Lakewood Blvd Ste A, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 869-1089

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Carotid Ultrasound
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Carotid Ultrasound

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 25, 2017
    Dr. Sasha Maher has to be hands down the best physician I've ever come across. I am HIV+ and have been for over 20 years, so needless to say, I've seen my share of doctors in my life time. She listened to my medical history and talked over options. Together we decided to forgo the biopsy and excise the entire tumor then send it for pathology. She along with her nurse re-arranged their schedule. The Surgery was as pleasant of an experience as possible and Dr. Maher's bedside manner was impeccabl
    Sean Jackson in Los Alamitos, CA — Mar 25, 2017
    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467630640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

