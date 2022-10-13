Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasha Joseph, MD
Dr. Sasha Joseph, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Multicare Regional Cancer Center121 N Division St Ste 100, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 876-8200
NW Medical Specialties34509 9th Ave S Ste 107, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 952-8349
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
My dad was diagnosed with stage IV Esophageal cancer about six months ago. As an oncology nurse working in the Baltimore area, my instinct was to pack my dad up and bring him to the East Coast with me, but the minute we spoke with Dr. Joseph and all of the staff, I felt a sense of calm and I knew he was going to take care of my dad. He was always so compassionate, respectful, and realistic with my dad and all of our family. My father passed away yesterday and along with the great sadness, I feel so much appreciation and love for this amazing doctor and group of nurses and staff. I am forever grateful to them. I know my dad is as well.
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053576710
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.