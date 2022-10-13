Overview

Dr. Sasha Joseph, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Auburn in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.