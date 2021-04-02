Dr. Sasha Haberle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasha Haberle, MD
Overview
Dr. Sasha Haberle, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Locations
Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio2450 Kipling Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 541-5050
Box Arthritis & Rheumatology of the Carolinas Pllc10502 Park Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 299-3926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haberle is wonderful! She is kind, friendly, thorough, and very skilled. She never rushes. As a melanoma patient, I completely trust her with my skin.
About Dr. Sasha Haberle, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861719494
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Hosp/Emory U
- Intermountain Hospital, Salt Lake City, Ut
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haberle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haberle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haberle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haberle has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haberle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.