Overview

Dr. Sasha Haberle, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Dr. Haberle works at Christ Hospital Ortho Assocs in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.