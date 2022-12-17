Dr. Druskin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasha Druskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sasha Druskin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Druskin works at
Locations
Northwest Urological, LLC2230 NW Pettygrove St Ste 210, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 223-6223
- 2 9205 SW Barnes Rd Ste 663, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-1078
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Druskin is great. I agree with his last five reviews and also note the office staff seemed much improved when I was there 12/15/22.
About Dr. Sasha Druskin, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1376885418
Education & Certifications
- Urology
