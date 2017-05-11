Dr. Sasha Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasha Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sasha Abraham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Tech Santiago.
Locations
-
1
Extensive Care Pt PC401 Ditmas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 972-0497
- 2 422 Ditmas Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 972-0497
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am using this Doctor for my family for over 25 years. He is very dedicated, very caring, and very professional.
About Dr. Sasha Abraham, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1215920434
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- U Tech Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
