Overview

Dr. Sasan Yadegar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Yadegar works at Sasan Yadegar in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.