Overview

Dr. Sasan Najibi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Najibi works at L.A. Vascular & Endovascular Surgery in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.