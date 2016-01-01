Dr. Sasan Najibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasan Najibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sasan Najibi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Burbank Chiropractic Group2950 W BURBANK BLVD, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 558-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sasan Najibi, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326000217
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Univ Fl
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najibi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Najibi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.