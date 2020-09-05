Overview

Dr. Sasan Ghaffari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Ghaffari works at Caring Cardiology Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.