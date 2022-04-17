Dr. Sasan Askari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasan Askari, MD
Dr. Sasan Askari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Sasan Askari, MD4207 James Casey St Ste 304, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-2111
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
I would highly recommend having Dr Askari as your OB . He has delivered most of my kids I have three kids and he's delivered two out of the three kids because just recently he had to step out for family issues and I was saddened when I found out that he wasn't delivering my third but he has delivered my other two beautifully and I would highly recommend him. I absolutely love Doctor Askari he is my favorite OB I've had no troubles with him in my pregnancy and if I ever had questions he always had the answer.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013986843
- John Peter Smith Hospital | Parkland Memorial Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
