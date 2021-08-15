Overview

Dr. Sasan Araghi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Araghi works at Northwood Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.